April fish stocking schedule for the Clearwater region

Idaho Fish and Game hatchery personnel will be releasing nearly 30,000 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout into the following Clearwater region waterbodies this April. It's time to grab the family and head out into the spring sunshine for a fun-filled day of fishing!

Fishing is part of a healthy lifestyle and costs very little to get started. An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.

Remember to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable. Contact the Idaho Fish and Game regional office for more information (208) 799-5010.