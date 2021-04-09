DHHL NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I STATE SENATE CONFIRMS THREE HHC COMMISSIONERS

Kapolei, Oʻahu – The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed David Kaʻapu, Michael Kaleikini, and Dennis Neves to the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Michael Kaleikini was confirmed by a vote of 21-4 and Dennis Neves was confirmed by a 24-1 vote. David Kaʻapu received unanimous consent.

West Hawaiʻi Commissioner David Kaʻapu is a practicing attorney at law in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island with an emphasis in quiet title, business law, wills and trusts, general litigation, and land use.

He graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi with a BA in anthropology (Hawaiian archaeology) and received his JD from Santa Clara University in 1988.

East Hawaiʻi Commissioner Michael Kaleikini has worked in the power generation field for the past 34 years, having spent six years in the United States Navy and 28 as an employee with Puna Geothermal Venture in Pahoa, Hawaiʻi Island. His responsibilities have ranged from plant operations to administration to his current role in business development.

He resides in Waiakea, Hawaiʻi Island. He is active in his community, serving on the East Hawai’i Advisory Council for the American Red Cross, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawai’i, the Hawai’i Island Chamber of Commerce, the Hawai’i Island Economic Development Board, the Hawai’i Leeward Planning Conference, and the Mainstreet Pahoa Association Boards, respectively.

Kaleikini attended college in California and at Brigham Young University – Hawaiʻi.

Kauaʻi Commissioner Dennis Neves currently serves as the second Vice President of the Kalalea Anahola Farmer’s Hui. He brings over 27 years of public service and has an extensive Executive Management background, including a role as executive manager for the San Francisco Airport, reporting to the Director. In 2012, he accepted a position with the State of Hawaiʻi as the Kauai Airports District Manager, which he held until December 2017.

As a native Hawaiian beneficiary residing in Anahola, Kauaʻi, Neves is dedicated and passionate about working towards fulfilling the mission of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole and improving the lives of beneficiaries and those on the waitlist.

To learn more about HHC, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/hhc.

