Commerce launches new round of free online business trainings, including first evening class

ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition adds three new session dates targeted to established small businesses looking to grow in wake of COVID

OLYMPIA, WA – ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition, a partnership between the Washington State Department of Commerce and Thurston Economic Development Council, has scheduled three new tracks for small businesses interested in achieving significant growth in the wake of COVID.

The online courses are once a week for eight weeks. Each interactive class is two hours long and can accommodate up to 100 small businesses. The ideal candidate for the program is the president/owner of a Washington state business that has been in operation for at least two years and has annual pre-COVID gross revenues in excess of $100,000.

A $1,599 value, ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition is free to Washington state businesses, thanks in part to a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition is focused on helping small businesses restart and rebuild by improving their strategic decision-making, creating new operational efficiencies and strengthening the bottom line. Topics include creatintg efficient business systems, improving product/service alignment, creating a stronger competitive advantage in the marketplace, understanding financial statements and key business drivers, increasing sales leads and improving the sales funnel. A special “study hall” provides additional opportunities for private mentoring and coaching.

Former student Hari Sharma, P.E., of Berglund, Schmidt & Associates, Inc. in Hoquiam, WA said: “ScaleUp provided me with the necessary tools to navigate the business world of civil engineering and surveying. The most valuable part of the program has been the development of a system to reduce errors. This class will help me develop a living business plan that will enhance the chance of this business doing well in the future. Thanks for offering this opportunity.”

The program is based on the Thurston Center for Business Innovation’s highly respected ScaleUp program, which uses the proven Kauffman Foundation’s Fast Trac® Growth Venture coursework as its foundation.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Washington’s economy and a key to our state’s recovery and growth going forward,” said Lisa Brown, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. “ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition is designed to help these businesses find new ways forward as we emerge from a global pandemic, whether that means leveraging historic successes, pivoting to new opportunities or becoming more resilient.”

Interested businesses can choose from three different tracks at http://MyStartup365.com/programs/scaleup:

Session #3 Wednesdays: Apr. 28 – June 23, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Session #4 Thursdays: Apr. 29 – June 24, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Session #5 Thursdays: Apr. 29 – June 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

There is no cost to qualifying businesses. For more information, contact James Davis, jdavis@thurstonedc.com, or (360) 464-6051.

###