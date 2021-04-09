Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,810 in the last 365 days.

Alicia Doyle, Author of “Fighting Chance”, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Autobiographical Book - 2021”

Award Winning Author And Journalist, Alicia Doyle

“We're honored to include Alicia Doyle into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Doyle, award-winning journalist and author of “Fighting Chance”, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Autobiographical Book - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Alicia Doyle into our BoLAA family."

In the 1990s, Alicia Doyle went on an assignment at a boxing gym for at-risk youth known as Kid Gloves. It was during that assignment that she discovered boxing at age twenty-eight. She simultaneously worked as a newspaper reporter while training and competing as a boxer for two whole years. She became one of a few hundred women who infiltrated a male-dominated sport in America.

Alicia Doyle ended up winning two Golden Gloves championship titles. In 2000, she had her pro debut, which was named The California Female Fight of the Year. Her book, “Fighting Chance”, offers insight into her journey, and a peek into one of the toughest sports out there.

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Alicia Doyle, Author of “Fighting Chance”, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Autobiographical Book - 2021”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.