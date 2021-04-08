Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet

The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet by web conference at 1 p.m. April 20.

The public may join the meeting online or by telephone.

The committee is scheduled to review two issue papers for the 2021 Amendment to the N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan:

  • Wetland Shoreline Protection and Enhancement with Focus on Nature-Based Solutions, and
  • Habitat Monitoring to Assess Status, Trends and Regulatory Effectiveness.

For a full meeting agenda and other meeting materials click here.

For more information, contact Jimmy.Johnson@ncdenr.gov with the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership or Anne.Deaton@ncdenr.gov with the Division of Marine Fisheries.   

