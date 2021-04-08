DDS Now Accepting Applications for Shift

April 8, 2021, Washington, DC— As part of the District’s Tech First initiative, the Department on Disability Services (DDS) is accepting applications for an online program designed to transform and standardize best practices in using technology to support people with disabilities.

The Shift curriculum and learning community are focused on advancing the use of enabling technologies to empower and promote independence for people with intellectual disabilities. Enabling technologies are tools that enhance a user’s ability to perform specific tasks. Examples include mobile apps, environmental controls, and smart tech innovations. DDS will select four provider organizations to receive live training with tech experts around the country. After successful completion of the program, providers may apply for Tech First Accreditation.

Applications are being accepted from provider organizations that have an agreement to render services with DDS. The application deadline is April 23.

For more information and how to apply Visit Here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12fV_79lEcQruX2iqXxyU6RsjpNrHpM2J/view?usp=sharing

For additional questions; contact Dustin Wright at [email protected] or [email protected] for more information about Shift and/or the application process.

