Cryan & Scutari Praise Biden’s Action to Stop Proliferation of ‘Ghost Guns’

TRENTON –Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Nick Scutari today praised President Joe Biden for acting to stop the proliferation of “ghost guns” that are assembled with untraceable gun components, referring to the 2018 New Jersey law they authored to prohibit the assembly of firearms from parts with no serial numbers or other identifying characteristics.

“I want to praise President Biden for acting to help stop the proliferation of these untraceable ‘ghost guns’ at the national level,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union), who served as Sheriff of Union County. “This is a great step in the right direction nationally to reduce the gun violence that continues to take a tragic toll of victims across the country. These so-called ‘home made’ weapons are especially dangerous because they are undetectable and untraceable.”

The New Jersey law, S-2465, criminalizes both purchasing separately or as a kit any combination of parts from which an untraceable firearm may be readily assembled.

“I expect the President’s initiative will be a huge assist in helping to reduce gun violence in America,” said Senator Scutari (D-Middlesex/Somerset/Union). “The New Jersey law was the toughest in the country when it was enacted. It serves as a model for effective gun safety laws that keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those who are a danger to others or themselves.”

The President today announced that the U.S. Justice Department will issue rules to stop the proliferation of ghost guns, subjecting the kits that allow a gun to be assembled from pieces treated as firearms under the gun control act.