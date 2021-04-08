Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov Wolf Applauds President on Gun Safety Orders, Calls on General Assembly to Take Action

Governor Wolf today released a statement on President Biden’s gun safety executive orders.

“I applaud President Biden for his leadership by signing gun safety executive orders and for taking the first of what I hope are many steps to reduce gun violence across the nation. Far too many American lives have been taken by senseless gun violence in communities of every size. As a nation we cannot allow this cycle to continue. Common-sense, targeted reform is needed to curb the public health crisis of gun violence.

“In 2019, I took bold action with sweeping changes by signing executive orders that look at gun violence from all angles and target various types of gun violence with both preventive and proactive programs. However, that executive action alone cannot end gun violence in Pennsylvania. We need the General Assembly to take purposeful action immediately. I believe there are three key measures that would provide protections to Pennsylvanians including:

    • Safe storage to reduce shootings by children and others;
    • Red Flag Law that would temporarily remove guns from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others; and
    • Background checks to close loopholes in firearm purchases.

“I again call upon the General Assembly to pass common-sense legislation for the safety and well-being of our communities – legislation that ensures Pennsylvanians can live their lives in freedom and without fear.”

