AxiomSL Named Best Sell-Side Credit Risk Solution at WatersTechnology Sell-Side Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it was named Best Sell-Side Credit Risk Product at the WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards 2021. The annual awards program recognizes the leading technologies and third-party vendors addressing the sell-side’s most pressing needs.

AxiomSL’s credit risk reporting solutions are used by the majority of the world’s Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and leading regional banks to manage a wide range of global regulatory risk requirements, including the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) and fundamental review of the trading book (FRTB) rules developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

Singled out for its ControllerView® data integrity and control platform, AxiomSL was recognized for the seamless and flexible manner by which it allows financial institutions to review and execute risk models. Supporting both embedded risk modelling directly within the platform and ingestion of external model results, ControllerView makes it easy for institutions to add source data, enrich that data to Basel-driven requirements, and perform regulatory calculations, reporting, and submission on a single platform.

“The annual Sell-Side Technology Awards category winners represent the vanguard in innovation, collaboration and leadership in their respective areas of expertise across the sell side,” said Victor Anderson, global content director of WatersTechnology. “The fact that AxiomSL continues to win categories year-after-year is testament to its commitment to developing market-leading regulatory, risk management and data management products and services.”

“The global landscape of constantly-evolving Basel capital requirements, exceedingly complex risk calculations, and the need to access data from multiple parts of the organization have created major compliance challenges for financial institutions that need to manage exposure to many jurisdictions,” said Alex Tsigutkin, CEO and Founder of AxiomSL. “It has been our unyielding focus to streamline that process on a single platform, bringing transparency and methodological consistency into risk data management and calculations. It is a great honor to be recognized for that hard work.”

AxiomSL’s capital and credit risk solutions deliver a consistent, transparent, automated approach to capital and credit data management, analytics, and reporting by drawing on a common data dictionary that harmonizes the intricacies of multi-jurisdictional reporting requirements. This centralized, automated, and highly scalable approach enables AxiomSL clients to meet current and future risk and reporting requirements without the need to reinvent and rebuild new technology each time regulatory mandates change.

The 2021 Sell-Side Technology Awards were presented on April 9, 2021. For more information about AxiomSL’s capital and credit risk reporting solutions, please click here.

AxiomSL, a leading global provider of solutions and managed services, delivers efficient risk and regulatory data-management and reporting outcomes for financial institutions. Clients leverage AxiomSL’s solutions across financial, liquidity, capital and credit, shareholding disclosure, trade and transaction, and tax mandates. Its single, fully managed, audit-empowered offering, RegCloud® – AxiomSL’s ControllerView® platform in the cloud, futureproofs clients against technology and regulatory change. AxiomSL’s client base spans national, regional, and global financial institutions. These comprise banks with $45 trillion in total assets including 80% of G-SIBs; investment managers with $13 trillion in assets under management; and 30% of the top 60 US broker-dealers representing $44 billion in shareholder equity. It covers 110 regulators across 50 jurisdictions. AxiomSL ranks in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100®.

