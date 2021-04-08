U.S. Patent Office Allows Patent for Alternative Environmental Technologies’ Sulfex™ Desulfurization Technology
This process has a lower capital investment, lower operating cost, lower carbon footprint and is safer than other desulfurization processes”RENO, NV, U.S.A., April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET) has just been notified of the allowance of the U.S. Patent Office of another patent directed to its Sulfex™ Desulfurization Technology. The allowed patent demonstrates the continued evolution of its Sulfex™ technology.
— Barry Dallum, VP Business Development
AET’s Sulfex™ technology is a unique method of removing Sulfur from distillates. The method does not use high temperatures and pressures that are typically involved with conventional hydro-desulfurization processes and plants. Instead, Sulfex™ removes Sulfur from hydrocarbon fuels at substantially lower and safer temperatures and pressures. It eliminates CO2 emissions and toxic H2S generated by HDS processes. It does not use exotic, high maintenance precious metal catalysts nor does it utilize sometimes troublesome & high maintenance cavitation or ultrasonic process equipment.
By utilizing proprietary Sulfex™ solid and liquid catalysts coupled with an oxidizing agent, the Sulfur in the hydrocarbon fuel is converted to Sulfur species that can be easily stripped from the hydrocarbon fuel. The process achieves distillate fuel Sulfur levels less than 10 ppm, and produces a fuel which is ready for use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs (www.anl.gov) and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.
The intellectual property that is set forth in the latest allowed patent provides further enhancements to the Sulfex™ technology. By focusing further on the timing of the removal the Sulfur species as related to the reaction equilibrium, a further reduction in processing times and quantities of reagent and stripping constituents can now be achieved. Such advancements enhance an already efficient Sulfur removing process.
AET’s Vice President of Business Development, Barry Dallum stated “The progression of the patents we have obtained displays our commitment to our Sulfex desulfurization process to new fuels applications. This process has a lower capital investment, lower operating cost, lower carbon footprint and is safer than other desulfurization processes.”
About Alternative Environmental Technologies
Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With numerous worldwide patents and patent applications, AET is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.
