Virtual Marketing Consultations Available Through Ag Development & Marketing Bureau

MT Dept. of Agriculture marketing team is scheduling consultations with businesses for the week of April 19th

The Montana Department of Agriculture's marketing team is looking forward to connecting with Montana food and ag businesses as they schedule virtual marketing consultations for the week of April 19th. Our marketing officers are taking this opportunity to learn more about different companies across the state and explore how the department can help them reach their goals.

If you are interested in setting up a virtual marketing consultation, please contact Marty Earnheart at (406) 444-9126 or mearnheart@mt.gov.

Click here to learn more about the Agricultural Marketing & Business Development Bureau at Montana Department of Agriculture.