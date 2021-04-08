Design Shopp International Inc. Announces Expansion in Asia

Creativity - Marketing

We always had clients around the globe, but now, with our new business structure, we can expand our in-house team all over the world” — Josef Azam

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Shopp, a digital marketing and web agency headquartered in Montreal Canada, has expanded its operations and team in Asia. With this latest infrastructure in place, the Design Shopp team is no longer bound to a physical office. "We always had clients around the globe, but now, with our new business structure, we can expand our in-house team all over the world," states President of Design Shopp, Josef Azam.

In addition to its recent footprint in Asia, Design Shopp is planning to expand its operations to Europe by the end of 2021. This international expansion has been expedited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new remote work environment opportunities that Design Shopp has adopted.

As a result of further expanding their team internationally, this new work at home environment also allows the Design Shopp team members to work freely anywhere in the world, and be able to bring their services of online marketing, brand development and e-commerce solutions to a broader client base.

With this global presence, the digital agency can service its international clients with local talent. This allows the marketing, development and creative team to relate directly to the culture of the targeted market of its clients. It also gives Design Shopp a big advantage over its competitors when it comes to online marketing, especially in this new post-COVID industry where online marketing has become fundamental, replacing other conventional ways of marketing.

In addition to the work-from-home model, Design Shopp plans to set up smaller, hyper-local offices instead of large head offices as they have done in the past. The company believes in the benefit of having its team members able to choose to work in a physical office environment or at home. "COVID-19 has not been easy for many businesses around the world, however, there are plenty of positive points we have learned about making work much more efficient during work hours and achieving a better work-life balance. This is something all businesses should pay close attention to..." states Melissa Reis, Vice-President at Design Shopp. Throughout their expansion, Design Shopp remains fluid and adaptable to what "going to work" looks like in our modern economy.

About Design Shopp:

Design Shopp is a digital marketing and web agency with almost fifteen years of experience working with a range of industries, including health, environment, AI, education, manufacturing, retail, government, and food services. Based in Montreal, the team has expertise in developing websites and digital marketing strategies with a focus on ROI.