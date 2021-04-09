NCIP Launches NCIP FORUM Cybercrime Information Sharing Environment
The first secure, hosted information sharing & collaboration environment for Local Law Enforcement and Cyber Investigative Firms
This is the future of Law Enforcement. Except for crimes of hopeless ‘knuckle-draggers’ and true ‘Crimes of Passion’, every crime now has a heavy cyber component.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff David Goad, Chair of the National Cybercrime Investigators Program (NCIP), announces the launch of the NCIP FORUM, a highly-secure hosted information sharing and collaboration environment for Local Law Enforcement and Law Enforcement-supporting Cyber Investigation Firms to collaborate on cyber incident investigations and related matters.
— Mid-Level Manager, Homeland Security Investigations
The FORUM enables NCIP-Certified Investigators to connect, communicate, and engage with other NCIP-Certified Investigators. Through the FORUM, Investigators can securely discuss ideas, share updates and network, and Create and edit documents, take notes, and share resources as LE-engaged groups. Investigators can also: Send, view, prioritize, and manage messages; search for experts, conversations, and files; and Join or create groups to stay informed and gather information & ideas on current cybercrime incidents.
The FORUM will take cyber security investigation communications and collaboration to the next level and will help the Local Law Enforcement community connect and engage nationwide on a secure platform. Access to the NCIP FORUM is limited to Law Enforcement Agency and NCIP-Certified Cyber Investigators.
ABOUT NCIP: NCIP is a self-sustaining nationwide public safety social enterprise that provides tools to NCIP-Certified Investigators to investigate cybersecurity incidents and to support cybercrime prosecutions.
NCIP was developed by a National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) Work Group led by Sheriff David Goad, Allegany County, MD. It provides a pre-packaged set of services for Sheriffs and Chiefs, and the cyber incident investigation firms with which they choose to partner, aimed at enabling them to readily step up the cyber incident investigation services they provide for constituents. NCIP was launched at the instance of, and it is supported by, the National Sheriffs Association, see NSA Resolutions at https://www.ncip.tech/nsa-resolutions. It is also a supported activity of the Emergency Services Sector Coordinating Council, the single voice that DHS recognizes for the entire Emergency Services Sector, see https://www.sheriffs.org/content/emergency-service-sector-coordinating-council-esscc, and of the e-Ponte Foundation.
Tools provided include:
• Cybercrime Victim Support, available through Cybercrime Support Network, https://cybercrimesupport.org
• Training, especially low-cost or free training for law enforcement personnel, and
• Subscription-based Information sharing and collaboration services
ABOUT e-PONTE: The e-Ponte Foundation, https://e-ponte.tech, is a 501(c)(3) entity that supports NCIP and its companion public safety social enterprise, the Nationwide CERRA Program, www.CERRAAccess.org.
Law enforcement agencies are invited to contact NCIP for additional information.
Dennis Kelly
National Cybercrime Investigators Program (NCIP)
+1 504-717-4872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn