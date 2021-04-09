Millennium Fire & Security Celebrates 15 Years in Business
It's been our pleasure to serve the area for 15 years now.”MAITLAND, FL, USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Fire & Security, Inc. opened its doors in 2006, at a time when the big-name home security chains were aggressively expanding in Florida. It wasn't the easiest time to launch a brand-new alarm service, but director Chris Martin saw an opportunity for a locally focused small business that could deliver a level of customer care and personalized service that the big chains weren't built for.
— Chris Martin, Owner
Every business venture is at least something of a gamble. Millennium Fire & Security is one that paid off, in no small part due to the ongoing support of the Orlando community. Owner Chris Martin says, "It's been our pleasure to serve the area for 15 years now, beginning with installations of commercial safety systems in Maitland and continuing to serve thousands of business and residential customers throughout Central Florida."
Chris Martin and co-owner Thameen Baker believe that the company has been able to endure because of their industry experience — not just technical knowledge, but firsthand experience working for bigger companies that took clients for granted after they signed on the dotted line. Millennium Fire & Security's "consultative" approach goes in the other direction, focusing on how to best meet clients’ needs while saving them money rather than attempting to upsell them.
"We take pride in knowing all our customers by name and having personal familiarity with their business needs. When situations change for them, we can pivot to best serve them much more quickly than other large impersonal corporate companies," says owner Chris Martin.
Millennium Fire & Security looks forward to providing this personal touch to customers in the local area for many years to come. Millennium Fire & Security specializes in the installation and service of security and fire alarms systems, access control, and closed-circuit television cameras, among other things. The scale of our services ranges from providing peace of mind to homeowners with basic security and fire systems, to kitting out industrial plants with full access control and safety systems.
Millennium Fire & Security is always standing by for Central Florida and looks forward to both meeting new customers and continuing to serve the same faces they have been seeing for over a decade now. Reach them at 407-253-7373 or fill out their simple online contact form to receive a quick and easy quote. Their website news page is also regularly updated with helpful advice for home and business owners, and their YouTube channel provides additional safety tips and customer testimonials. You can also keep up with them on Facebook and Twitter, and reach out to them with business inquiries via LinkedIn.
