Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Actions to Address Gun Violence

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden's actions to address gun violence:

"The actions taken by President Biden this morning reflect his Administration's serious commitment to protecting Americans from gun violence.  The acts of gun violence we've seen in the past few weeks make it clear that the threat posed by guns has not diminished, and we must not go back to a time when mass shootings and rampant gun violence were a norm to which many had grown accustomed.  That's why the House took swift action earlier this year to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and legislation to close the Charleston loophole, and I hope the Senate will consider these bill soon.  President Biden's actions today are no substitute for legislation, but they complement these bills by making it easier for law enforcement to work with families to prevent individuals in mental-health crisis from obtaining deadly firearms and by cracking down on access to untraceable guns as well as braces that make guns more deadly.  Moreover, they will help combat gun trafficking and provide greater resources to communities facing gun violence.     "I applaud President Biden for his leadership in confronting America's gun-violence epidemic with seriousness and resolve.  We must overcome this challenge together as a nation, and I hope that Republicans in Congress will recognize that, with nine in ten Americans supporting commonsense gun safety reforms, the time to act is now."

