Bill to Establish Suicide Prevention Hotline Clears Committee!

Legislation would designate 988 as the official number for crisis response services in Colorado

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Senator Chris Kolker that would provide a lifeline for Coloradans experiencing a mental health crisis.

In October 2020, Congress passed the "National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020," designating 988 as the 3-digit number for the national suicide prevention lifeline created to provide rapid access to mental health support services for individuals in need. SB21-154 would implement 988 as the 3-digit number for crisis response services in Colorado – ensuring a simple, memorable access point for critical care.

“The mental health crisis was prevalent far before the pandemic, but has worsened as suicide rates continue to skyrocket,” said Senator Chris Kolker, D-Centennial. “We are in incredibly trying times and I can wholeheartedly resonate with the many Coloradans whose mental health has suffered as a result, but thankfully there are things we can do right now to help people and save lives. Creating a memorable, 3-digit crisis response number is a transformative step that will put mental health on par with other emergency services – getting people the help they need when they need it most.”

Colorado has the fifth-highest rate of suicide in the nation, making it the second leading cause of death for Coloradans between the ages 15 and 44. This issue is compounded further by the fact that according to federal guidelines, 68% of communities do not have enough mental health providers to properly serve their residents.

In the midst of the pandemic, calls to crisis centers have only increased, but 10% of them have been related to mental health. SB21-154 would streamline mental health crisis calls to a direct line so that Coloradans in need of immediate assistance can get help from a mental health professional as soon as possible.

SB21-154 now moves to the Finance Committee for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.