Designster Achieves its First 100 Customer Milestone
Designster Proves It Can Revolutionize Designing; Its First 100 Satisfied Customers Agree.WEST PALM BEACH,, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designster has reached its landmark number of 100 satisfied customers on its innovative designing platform. This major accomplishment in a very short span of time is a clear testament to the trust that customers have placed in our capabilities and commitment.
As a graphic design platform, Designster produces top-notch intuitive designs at flat rates. It is a leading full-stack product development company. Its market presence in itself attracts clients, but with Cubix as its parent company, the trust factor is reinforced. Based on the parent company’s market reputation, Designster has an impactful presence that has drawn in its first 100 satisfied customers.
Top-Notch Design Collateral that Gives You Peace of Mind
Designster entered the market to support customers by providing them with an endless supply of graphic design collateral at a flat monthly rate. Clients are almost always in need of intuitive design to represent their brand image, and the concept of consistency in client service simply ensures that you can have a smooth branding experience Designster. The company helps you get all the design collateral that fits your branding persona, thus, giving you peace of mind.
All You Need at a Flat Rate
Designster provides you designs of your choice at a flat rate, assisting you with creating a brand identity that has clear and powerful expression. Aligned with your marketing goals, your brand messages can be delivered on a regular basis as needed.
Seamless Operations, Clear Communication, and Timely Completion
You can make design requests and connect with committed designers in an inclusive work environment using Designster's engaging client platform with matching software integration. You can manage projects conveniently through a system that allows you to review drafts, send/receive messages, give directions, and much more.
Packages that Fit Every Customer’s Needs
Designster has three innovative packages: Basic, Pro, and Premium, all of which are tailored to your needs. Depending on what you require, each package is a win-win for you, as you get dedicated designers, unlimited revisions, native source files, and much more.
About Designster
Designster is a one-stop-shop for limitless graphic design services that prioritizes you and your ideas. Our designers have worked on a wide variety of projects, including captivating Logo Designs, Websites, and UI/UX Projects that can enchant even the most discerning viewer.
As members of a fraternity that helps designers to develop, advance, and acclimatize, Designster's artisans work together seamlessly to provide you with even more value. Our talented designers promise a productive experience, assisting you in unlocking your potential and achieving the breakthrough you seek. Designster is a subsidiary of Cubix. For more information, please visit www.designster.io
