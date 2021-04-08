Greiner Bio-One’s new VACUETTE® EVOPROTECT SAFETY Blood Collection Set is designed with safety and comfort in mind
Greiner Bio-One is launching a new product as part of its VACUETTE® line – the innovative EVOPROTECT SAFETY Blood Collection Set.MONROE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greiner Bio-One is launching a new product as part of its VACUETTE® line – the innovative EVOPROTECT SAFETY Blood Collection Set. This innovative safety product provides semi-automated, in-vein activation protecting blood collection staff against potential injuries, because we believe that every needlestick injury is one too many!
Maximum safety
While the needle is still in the patient’s vein, the safety mechanism is activated by pressing the release buttons on the side of the device. Utilizing a spring mechanism, the needle is gently retracted without the need for any further action by the user. A clearly audible click indicates successful activation of the mechanism. Following activation, the needle is safely and permanently enclosed within the safety shield.
Ease of use and patient comfort
The needle tip allows for gentle venipuncture. In addition, the specially designed, thin needle walls improve blood flow during collection. The VACUETTE® EVOPROTECT SAFETY Blood Collection Set was developed to ensure maximum stability of the needle throughout the collection process while focusing on ease of use as well as patient comfort. As noted during external evaluation, “the activation of the device is intuitive”.
Versatility
The same VACUETTE® EVOPROTECT set can be used for both blood collection and short-term infusion, eliminating the need for a second puncture.
Needlestick injuries continue to pose a significant risk to nursing staff, doctors and laboratory employees and include the added risk of transmission of infectious diseases. Ensure you and your colleagues are protected with VACUETTE® EVOPROTECT.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. is a privately held plastic manufacturing company located in Monroe, NC whose three divisions manufacture a variety of products for the medical and research fields. The manufactured products include plasticware for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures, microplates for high-throughput screening related to drug screening, products for blood and specimen collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as, custom-made products. As an international manufacturer with global reach, Greiner Bio-One provides the manufacturing, distribution logistics and product application support to the world’s largest hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations. For more information about Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. please visit http://www.gbo.com.
Dipl.-Chem. Thomas Schochow, Expert Opinion on the suitability of the product for the prevention of needlestick injuries during blood collection and compliance with relevant safety directives and guidelines. VPA Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH, Dec 2017
