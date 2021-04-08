Loft Orbital Hires Aerospace Veteran Brian Bone as Director of Federal Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loft Orbital Solutions, a provider of Space Infrastructure as a Service, announced today that it has hired space industry veteran, Brian Bone, to lead strategic positioning and go-to-market efforts with US Federal customers. Loft Orbital plans to expand its partnerships with the Federal government following its recently announced signing of a contract to fly a mission for the DARPA Blackjack program planned for later this year.
Brian brings over 20 years of experience across US National Security Space in both government and industry leadership positions. Brian served over 16 years in the US Air Force in space and satellite ground system acquisitions, space experimentation, space protection, and space technology development. Brian comes to Loft after more than five years of leading US Federal business development efforts for a major satellite ground developer and integrator. At Loft Orbital, Brian will leverage his extensive experience to both capitalize on Loft’s existing traction and develop opportunities with new customers and industry partners.
"I'm thrilled and honored to help continue to grow Loft Orbital’s US Federal business,” said Bone. “I firmly believe Loft's innovative approach to modular, responsive space infrastructure is perfectly suited to help the US and Allied nations address the challenges and leverage the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving space economy.”
“Brian is a major addition to the Loft team. As we increase our work supporting Government missions, Brian’s domain knowledge, customer relationships and experience in both industry and the Air Force will prove invaluable for us.” said Loft Orbital COO Alex Greenberg. “I’m excited about the traction we have with National Security Space Customers to date, and I am looking forward to continuing to make space access simple and fast for this customer community.”
About Loft Orbital
Loft Orbital deploys and operates space infrastructure as a service, providing rapid, reliable, and simplified access to orbit for customer missions. The company has developed the hardware and software technologies that enable any payload to fly on a standard, commodity satellite bus. By remaining payload agnostic and holding these satellite buses in inventory, Loft Orbital is able to deliver unprecedented speed-to-orbit without compromising reliability or schedule for even the most demanding customer payloads. Loft Orbital offers quarterly launches to ensure maximum schedule flexibility.
For more information about Loft Orbital or how to book a mission, please visit www.loftorbital.com
Mitchell Scher
