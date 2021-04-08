GO! Pest Control Provides Commercial Pest Control Services in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions has expanded its services.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with GO! Pest Control announced today that it is now providing commercial pest control services in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR.

"Your business needs complete projection from pests, insects and wildlife to ensure continued quality of your brand reputation," said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control. “Our commercial pest control services goes above and beyond to ensure that you are 100 percent satisfied.”

Perets explained that at GO! Pest Control, the company understands how important it is to keep a safe and hygienic environment within the commercial workspace.

“Everyday your business premises are visited by different clients and prospective collaborators who expect the highest professional standards from the upkeep and maintenance of your office,” Perets said. “We understand these standards and aim to exceed expectations in helping you keep your commercial establishment 100% pest, insects and wildlife invasion free.”

Perets went on to note that when looking for a commercial pest control and management service, you have to be astute in picking out the features that best suit your current requirements.

“We are upfront and honest about all our services, features and service areas to give the clients all pertinent information with just a short perusal of our website,” Perets said.

As to why anyone should take advantage of the company's commercial pest control services, Perets pointed out that GO! Pest Control has been awarded Best of 2020 by, HomeStars, Canada's largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. HomeStars' mission is to give people the tools they need to hire right the first time for every home improvement project.

GO! Pest Control, which won the same award in 2019 and has also been listed in the top three for pest control in Ottawa since 2015, specializes in pest control for insects and rodents; Wildlife removal control and relocation; Prevention work, caulking, and more.

As to how customers rate GO! Pest Control, one customer, identified as Zafira, who hired the company for bed bugs, highly recommended the company in his HomeStars review.

"I received top-notch service. They were extremely professional and thorough in explaining the heat treatment process and what needed to be done. The representative was both friendly and patient in answering all our questions and kept us posted every step of the way. It was refreshing. I'm very pleased with the office staff as well. We highly recommend this company."

But that's not all. A second customer identified as J.P., who also received bed bugs services for his home, said, "They were very thorough with explanation and procedure that was to take place. They reviewed the status of rooms and removed any threat to the safety of the home and occupants. They went far above the call of duty in every respect. I'm very satisfied with the service."

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

