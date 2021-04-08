Armin Lear Releases Science-based Business Book, TRIAL, ERROR, AND SUCCESS
Author Sima Dimitrijev, PhD
Released in Print, Audio, and eBook Today, Book Explains How Human Intelligence Offers Competitive Advantage over Machines
The best book I’ve read that both recognizes the messy trial-and-error nature of science and shows you how to apply the uncertainty about the future to the real world.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In TRIAL, ERROR, AND SUCCESS: 10 Insights into Realistic Knowledge, Thinking, and Emotional Intelligence Sima Dimitrijev, PhD and Maryann Karinch expose why machine learning and automatic actions cannot replace human intelligence and decision-making. Through specific examples, they offer key insights on how to create strategic knowledge, reduce risk, and maximize benefits through trial-and-error thinking.
— Michael Shermer, Publisher, Skeptic magazine
“Amid the many uncertainties we have about our world and the future, trial and error paves the way to success,” notes Dr. Dimitrijev, a microelectronic engineer, researcher, inventor, and the author of two textbooks. “We cannot avoid this fundamental method of natural evolution, but our human advantage is that we can think about and learn from the errors before trying again.”
In the book the authors show how successful thinking combines sharp analyses of new information with broad analogies to existing knowledge. They use real-life examples to show:
--How thinking can avoid overgeneralization traps.
--How to create new knowledge by trial-and-error thinking.
--How to reduce personal risk and maximize benefits by collective application of the trial-and-error method.
Sima Dimitrijev, PhD is a professor at Griffith University in Australia. Dimitrijev is a microelectronic engineer, researcher, inventory, and the author of two textbooks.
Maryann Karinch is the author of 33 works of non-fiction, most of which are about aspects of human behavior, particularly in the context of business.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 26 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE Trial, Error, and Success
SUBTITLE 10 Insights Into Realistic Knowledge, Thinking, and Emotional Intelligence
AUTHORS Sima Dimitrijev, Phd and Maryann Karinch
RELEASE April 8, 2021
