CANNA VENTURES RAISES $1.4 MILLION FOR INVESTMENTS & LENDING IN FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM & PSYCHEDELIC
Canna Ventures, LLC aims for a new, yet to be named subsidiary that will solely focus on the emerging functional mushroom & psychedelic's space.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canna Ventures, LLC a private equity cannabis fund based in Bridgehampton ,NY aimed at investing in public & private small and micro cap companies. The new yet to be named subsidiary will solely focus on the emerging functional mushroom & psychedelic's space.
The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth. The report says: "… psychedelic drugs are used to enhance or change sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought processes, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs can be categorized into dissociative drugs (such as PCP), empathogens and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) (such as LSD). These drugs are used in the treatment of major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opiate addiction among others."
Medicinal psychedelics have shown great promise through a number of studies conducted over the last fifteen years, but the scientific progress being made in new and current studies over the last two years (and even within the last few months) have accelerated exponentially. Psychedelics are gaining a respectful and highly inquisitive position in the scientific community, which is helping to destigmatize these substances from a societal perspective and creating unprecedented opportunities in public trading markets.
“It’s crucial that we diversify outside of the cannabis industry. With that said we want to allocate capital towards the functional mushroom & psychedelic market. Our main focus will be lending & taking equity stakes in publicly traded companies within the space ” said Mark G. Gomez, co-founder of Canna Ventures.
