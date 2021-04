Atmospheric Water Generators Market to Hit USD 6,214.9 Million Forecast 2027; Industrial Segment to Cover Largest Shares Owing to High Water Scarcity, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Eshara Water, Water Technologies International, Inc, Clean Wave Products, Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC, GENAQ Technologies S.L, Zhongling Xinquan, Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd., Atlantis Solar, Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd, Dew Point Manufacturing, PlanetsWater Ltd, Eurosport Active World Corporation, and other players profiled in atmospheric water generators market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atmospheric water generators market is expected to touch USD 6,214.9 million by 2027 on account of the rising demand for potable water and the decline in the availability of freshwater. As per a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Global Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Cooling Condensation and Desiccant Based), By Application (Industrial, Commercial and Household), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 1,940.8 million and will rise at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left us all devastated. We are at a point of crisis where most businesses are shut temporarily, hampering the overall world economy. Some businesses are barely able to manage major revenue by working from homes. We, however soon hope to fight back this pandemic by following the government regulations and measures.

Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights is offering analytical reports on various markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help investors study various markets and prepare themselves for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321





List the Key Players Profiled in Atmospheric Water Generators Market include;

Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

Clean Wave Products (USA)

Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Eurosport Active World Corporation (Florida, USA)

Others





Drivers & Restraints-

The advent of Smart Technology into Water Generators to Add Impetus

The rise in industrialization and urbanization have led machines to overpower natural habitat. A decline in freshwater sources has been observed so as to provide more space for new buildings and recreational spaces. The decline in the level of freshwater sources, coupled with the increasing industrialization and urbanization are the key factors promoting the atmospheric water generators market growth. Besides this, the stringent regulations imposed on environment and water safety will also aid in favor of the market.

However, the rise in carbon footprint and the high requirement for power generation to suffice to the needs of all residential, commercial, and industrial sectors may pose major challenges to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of technological innovations such as smart technology, cooling condensation wet desiccation, and others are likely to help create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.





Industrial Segment Gained Dominance Owing to High Demand for Water

The global market for atmospheric water generators is dominated by the industrial section based on segmentation by application with a 74.5% share earned in 2019. The growth of this section is attributed to the large quantity of water used in industries and manufacturing units. Large scale industries are now acquiring economical and sustainable water solutions such as atmospheric water generators to meet the increasing demand for water.





Highlights of the Report

A comprehensive overview of the atmospheric water generators market

Key drivers, restraints, challenges, and future opportunities

Significant industry developments, and current trends of the market

Table of segmentation based on factors such as product type, application, and region

List of players and the major strategies adopted to earn significance in the market competition





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321





Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Dominated Market Owing to Extreme Water Scarcity

The weather conditions in the Middle East and Africa is majorly responsible for the scarcity of water. The aforementioned regions are heavily dependent on desalination plants and water bottles to suffice for their daily needs. The use of air-to-water systems in this region helps this region to produce more potable water more economically. Therefore, this region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue doing so in the coming years as well.

Additionally, North America earned 217.8 million in 2019 and Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period accountable to the increasing water scarcity problems in Southeast Asian Nations.





Competitive Landscape-

Companies Introducing New Products to Earn Lion’s Share

Some of the companies operating in this market are engaged in new product launches and are therefore investing heavily in latest technology. Other vendors are engaging in joint ventures and partnerships to collaboratively earn significant revenues, thereby making a significant remark in the market competition.





Significant Industry Developments of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market are:

December 2019 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Atmospheric Water Generators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Cooling Condensation Desiccant Based



TOC Continued…!





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-atmospheric-water-generator-market-10122