Landmark Concert Event Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song Presented by The Carter Center Scheduled for Multiple GPB Broadcast Airdates and On Demand

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is excited to announce that it will broadcast multiple airings of Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song and deliver the program on demand for viewers throughout the world.

Capturing the landmark concert event presented by The Carter Center and held September 17 at Atlanta’s famed Fox Theatre in commemoration of the centennial birthday of the longest-living U.S. president, Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song will premiere Tuesday, October 1 at 7 p.m. on Carter’s 100 th birthday. The special will also be available on demand beginning October 1 at 7 p.m. at gpb.org/jimmycarter100 .

An array of artists from pop, rock, gospel, country, jazz, hip-hop and classical music performed at the concert event and will appear in the special, including Angelique Kidjo, BeBe Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Duane Betts, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Rickey Minor Band, Spelman College Glee Club, The B-52’s, The War And Treaty and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

“GPB is Georgia’s storyteller, and we are so honored to share this once-in-a-lifetime concert event commemorating Georgian and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s 100 th birthday,” said GPB President and CEO Bert Wesley Huffman. “His life and work have had such an amazing impact on people around the world, and I believe that viewers will be further inspired by this program."

Additional airdates for Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song include:

“Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song truly exceeded my expectations," said Jason Carter, chair of The Carter Center board of trustees. "It was an incredible evening, full of good music and heartfelt tributes, and it made history as the first ever 100th birthday celebration for a living American president. Thanks to this partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, not only will my grandfather be watching, but we can share that experience with the rest of the world.”

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song was executive produced by the award-winning team at ROK Productions and Diversified Production Services (DPS), with Elizabeth Kelly and Carly Vaknin serving as executive producers, Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producer, and Rickey Minor serving as music director and producer. Reflecting on the experience, Kelly said, "It was the honor of a lifetime to produce this incredible event in celebration of a great humanitarian and our country's oldest living president."

About The Carter Center

A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide. To learn more about The Carter Center, visit cartercenter.org.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), has been creating content worth sharing for over 60 years. With nine television stations, 21 radio stations and multi-faceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like A Fork in the Road, Peach Jam, Georgia Outdoors and more. For more information, visit gpb.org.

