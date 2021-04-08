Permission.io Launches Browser Extension on Google Chrome Store

Permission Browser Extension lets users earn ASK tokens for selectively sharing their data and viewing ads as they browse the web

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permission.io (https://permission.io/), the leading provider of permission-based advertising, today announced the launch of its browser extension on the Google Chrome Store. The Permission Browser Extension lets users earn cryptocurrency in the form of ASK coins for sharing their data and viewing ads as they browse the web.

Permission.io allows marketers to shift from exploitative advertising models towards a consent-based structure that rewards consumers for their engagement while giving them control of their data.

The company has created the infrastructure that allows marketers and advertisers to “ask permission” for data on their own channels, thereby increasing ROI while building trust among consumers.

“The launch of our browser extension makes it simpler than ever for consumers to start taking control of their personal data,” said Charles Silver, CEO of Permission.io. “When we make it easy for individuals and businesses to manage data in a way that is fair and transparent, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

In addition to enabling users to monetize their data, the Permission browser extension features an embedded Permission wallet, providing users with an easy-to-use interface for managing their ASK coins, generating new wallets, and/or accessing existing wallets, including hardware wallet support.

The Permission Browser Extension customizes the browser experience by enabling Permission users to earn ASK rewards for viewing advertisements while they use the web as they normally would.

Unlike popular browser extensions that interrupt, track, and collect personal data without user consent, Permission members are rewarded with ASK for volunteering or ”declaring” their data as they search, shop, and browse.

Advertisers benefit from capturing dynamic, actionable insights from permissioned data, including sites visited, clicks, time spent, social media preferences, and search intent; all with the expressed consent of the user.

Advertisers can serve highly relevant ads in real time, resulting in better performance and a more trusted, transparent relationship between brands and consumers.

To learn more about Permission.io and its browser extension, download the Permission.io White Paper.

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission advertising that empowers consumers to own their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. The company has created the ASK Coin to enable individuals to securely grant permission and monetize their data on Permission.io and third-party e-commerce platforms. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building consumer loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io.

Media Contact: permission@transformgroup.com