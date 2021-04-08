New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Leaders Build Resilience in Their Teams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Resilience Ready: The Leader’s Guide to Thriving Through Unrelenting Crises, by speaker, leadership advisor and author Vivian Blade.
The book is available on Amazon
Resilience Ready offers you a toolkit complete with the five ResilienceReadyTM principles, along with lessons learned from real stories of resilience.
“I’ve discovered how resilience is crucial to getting through a crisis without it absorbing your psychological, emotional, spiritual, physical, or financial well-being,” says Blade. “I’ve learned about the critical role leaders play in how their teams and organizations navigate through crises, and how not only your operations, but, more importantly, your people can make it through even the toughest circumstances. In this book, I will share what I have learned along the way about resilience, and how the resilience principles I introduce transformed the path for leaders and organizations I’ve worked with in my practice, leaders I interviewed for this book, and myself.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Vivian Hairston Blade, MBA, MBB, PMP is a recognized leadership expert and thought leader. She works with the world’s top brands, equipping leaders with the resilience that inspires teams to recover quickly in the face of ongoing disruption, and thrive in spite of insurmountable odds. Her impact is felt as a frequent speaker for association conferences, and in delivering transformative leadership development programs, executive coaching, and corporate consulting.
In the face of her own crisis following a successful 20-year corporate career with Fortune 100 companies Humana and GE, Vivian launched her current leadership consulting practice, applying her extensive business, finance, and leadership experience to coach and develop aspiring and established leaders in building high-performance, high-quality, and high-service level organizations. She also works in
academia as adjunct faculty at the University of Louisville College of Business.
Vivian is the author of two books, Fuel Forward: Discover Proven Practices to Fuel Your Career Forward, which reveals the unwritten rules to career success, and Resilience Ready: The Leader’s Guide to Thriving Through Unrelenting Crises. She is a contributor to two books published by the Association for Talent Development, Find Your Fit: A Practical Guide to Landing a Job You’ll Love, and Work the Problem: How Experts Tackle Workplace Challenges.
Vivian is also passionate about making a difference in her community, leading and serving on the board of directors for a number of service and professional organizations.
Visit Amazon to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact vivian@vivianblade.com.
Contact Info:
Vivian Blade
https://vivianblade.com
https://resilienceready.today/
Malia Sexton
Vivian Blade
https://vivianblade.com
https://resilienceready.today/
