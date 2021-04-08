Single Mom and Domestic Violence Survivor Represents Herself in a U.S. Supreme Court Push For Bipartisan Voter Rights

In Doing So, She Stumbles upon Evidence That Draws Couched Death Warning From an Arizona Republican Senate Majority Whip.

“The stark, simple truth is this: the right to vote is threatened today in a way that it has not been since the Voting Rights Act became law nearly five decades ago.” ” — Barack Obama

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix-AZ. Staci Burk has a proven track record of fighting for justice, doing the right thing, and never giving up. Burk has a life-threatening illness called pulmonary arterial hypertension. Even though she uses oxygen, is frequently hospitalized, and is representing herself, she is fighting a bipartisan voter rights and election challenge case that has made its way up through the system to the United States Supreme Court. Her case is unprecedented. It alleges voter suppression, vote denial and fourteenth amendment equal protection violations for denying her right to vote while counting fraudulent ballots.

Her tenacity and perseverance came out of the death of her child and surviving domestic violence and aggravated stalking. As a single mom, working as a nurse and social worker, she served as a volunteer advocate for disabled children, Red Cross disaster nurse, and President of her local school board. She is now in law school and plans to use her degree to fight for those who are unable to speak for themselves.

For safety reasons, Burk qualified for the Address Confidentiality Program to protect the physical address for her and her children in all government, including voter records. Under Arizona law, the Secretary of State is responsible for ensuring strict privacy of her physical address and that her voter registration is not canceled for lack of verification. In 2010, unbeknownst to her, Burk's voter registration was wrongfully canceled. In 2020, shortly before the election, a representative from the SOS notified her that her voting record had been canceled and that should not have occurred. Because of hospitalization for COVID-like pneumonia, Burk could not re-register before the 2020 election. That is beside the point. Her right to vote should not have been canceled under Arizona law because, at that time, she was a qualified protected address voter.

In a separate case, a Democrat advocacy group Mi Familia Vota successfully obtained a court order to open the voter registration window due to COVID. This would have allowed Burk to register and vote in 2020, but the Ninth Circuit blocked the lower ruling with a 48-hour grace period before it cut off registration. The Circuit Court did not consider special circumstances such as Burk's, that require a minimum of 7-10 days to process protected address voter registrations and the process cannot be completed online. Last month in another active voter suppression case (Democratic National Committee vs. Hobbs), Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan questioned lawyers about Arizona citizens being denied the right to vote. The lawyers argued there were no voters in Arizona who wanted to vote that were denied that right. That is clearly not true. Burk's petition for certiorari alleging vote denial was received by the Supreme Court shortly following that hearing.

In 2010, Burk filed an election challenge against Adelaida Severson. Severson argued to the Arizona Supreme Court that Burk didn't prove her status as an elector. The Court ignored that Burk was not a registered voter with standing to bring the challenge and ruled in Burk's favor. Then, the Election Office supported Burk's argument. The contradictory rulings between 2010 and 2020, when Burk's voter registration status had not changed, appears to be a case of the Arizona Supreme Court's unrestrained deference to support the government's position no matter whose rights are at stake.

Burk's case asserts Republican Scott Koch, a former law enforcement deputy, and self-proclaimed Koch family member sought her out mistakenly believing she had video evidence of his direct involvement in criminal election rigging. Koch confessed to Burk on an audio recording that he and his agents provided security while illegal ballots were unloaded from a plane in the custody of Arizona Air National Guard and the ballots were transported to the Maricopa County Election Center while others to Nevada. An eyewitness, Steve Daniels saw Koch and his associate Shawn Wilson, at the ballot tabulation center "behind the secure line" while ballots were being counted. Arizona Republican House Member Col. Travis Grantham oversees the Arizona Air National Guard airstrip and signs off on all aircraft according to House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Although Burk did not include Maricopa County as a Defendant in her case, they sought to intervene as a Defendant to "protect their interests." While Burk was downtown hand-delivering her U.S. Supreme Court petition, Burk noticed dumpsters behind their Election Center. Burk later returned and discovered the dumpster contained shredded 2020 election ballots along with green envelopes. Under §20701, all ballots and paper records were supposed to be kept for 22 months.

Shortly after Burk retrieved the ballots, "[Republican] Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli repeatedly advised Staci Burk. . . that she is in danger because she held the “domino” that would overturn the results of the presidential election. Don’t trust anyone, he said while urging her to give him the ballots. This is the domino. This is the one domino (that) Arizona knocks over and we expose this corruption then the other states fall, too," Borrelli told Burk." https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2021/03/11/arizona-senator-says-ag-cant-trust-shredded-ballots/4654862001/

Burk has litigated her U.S. Supreme Court case (docket number 20-1243), out of her own pocket and has sought only the truth. In fact, her case exposes Republican efforts at voter suppression as well as election fraud which appears to implicate Trump-supporting officials in widespread election fraud.

Arizona Governor Ducey, Secretary of State Hobbs, the BOS, and Recorder Richer's response is due at SCOTUS by this Friday, April 9th, 2021. Former President Obama said in New York: “The stark, simple truth is this: the right to vote is threatened today in a way that it has not been since the Voting Rights Act became law nearly five decades ago.”

Burk may be reached at (480) 343-4518 or staci@asu.edu. Audio recordings and other evidence at; www.crimeofthecentury2020.com