NRI announces Precision Nutrition and Brain Health Virtual Symposium
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI) will hold its Precision Nutrition and Brain Health Virtual Symposium April 15-16, 2021.KANNAPOLIS, NC, US, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI) will hold its Precision Nutrition and Brain Health Virtual Symposium April 15-16, 2021.
Maternal nutrition is important for fetal development even before conception: we now know that sufficient nutrition is necessary from the very beginning, even pre-conception, for proper development of the subsequent infant. After birth, the brain continues to grow rapidly. The neural tissue built from maternal diet is expanded by individual diet, but both stages are driven by maternal and individual genetics. At the NRI we strive to understand how the process of brain development and function can be optimized for an individual based on his or her genetic and nutritional backgrounds.
To further explore and expand research focused on this area, the NRI will bring together scientists, physicians, students, and funding agency representatives, including from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Lecture topics include understanding how the interaction between genes and nutrition affects brain development and health, incorporating precision nutrition into research on brain development, and advancing the field of brain development and function with precision nutrition.
The symposium will feature four keynote speakers: Kjersti M. Aagaard, MD, PhD (Baylor College of Medicine), Michael K. Georgieff, MD (University of Minnesota), Rodney Johnson, PhD (Univesrity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign), and Rima Rozen, PhD (McGill University). Among the presenters are professors of Nutrition, Psychology, and Genetics at UNC-Chapel Hill and principal investigators at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. The virtual symposium is sponsored by Abbott, a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life.
An additional feature of this virtual symposium is a digital poster session where attendees, including student researchers, will have the opportunity to share their work with their peers. The general per-person cost to attend is $175; affiliates (UNC Chapel Hill and North Carolina Research Campus) $150; postdoctoral fellows and students $100. Because of the importance of building and supporting a diverse, inclusive and welcoming research culture, the NRI offered fee scholarships to eligible under-represented applicants. Attendees who are unable to attend the Symposium or any of its individual sessions live will have access to recordings through April 30, 2021.
Registrations will be accepted through April 15 at uncnri.org/symposium
About the UNC Nutrition Research Institute
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute’s mission is to advance the field of precision nutrition by investigating how genetics, gut microbiota, and environment affect an individual’s requirements for and responses to nutrients. Every person is metabolically unique. The NRI is dedicated to finding out how these differences affect an individual’s health so that current one-size-fits-all dietary guidelines can be replaced with customized nutritional recommendations and actions to improve a person’s health and quality of life.
