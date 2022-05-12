Nutrition Research Institute welcomes nutrition specialists for 6th annual short course
KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UNC Nutrition Research Institute, in collaboration with the UNC Nutrition and Obesity Research Center (NORC), will hold its annual workshop on Nutrigenetics, Nutrigenomics, and Precision Nutrition, May 16-19 in Concord, NC.
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI), a unit of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is dedicated to answering questions of how genes and diet interact (the science fields of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics, “NGx”), and how we can use these answers to develop a precision nutrition approach that maximizes each individual’s health. NGx research spans scientific concepts ranging from cell biology to dietetics. The NRI created this annual workshop to aid in the translation of research results from laboratories to populations and to enable interdisciplinary communication by bringing together graduate students, health professionals. and nutrition scientists from academia and industry. This workshop marks the return to an in-person event after an online-only version was presented last year during the pandemic.
Lecture topics include introductions to genetics and nutritional epidemiology; applications of NGx to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive development; nutritional epigenetics; nutritional metabolomics and microbiome; and clinical research. “This workshop is an excellent platform for students, researchers and health professionals to get exposed to an evolving and interesting science,” says NRI principal investigator and workshop director Saroja Voruganti, PhD.
The keynote address by Robert A. Waterland, PhD, professor in the departments of Pediatrics and Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine, will be an opportunity for students and junior researchers to hear from a leading investigator in the field. Among the presenters are professors from the departments of Nutrition, Genetics, Epidemiology, Psychology and Neuroscience, School of Pharmacy, and the Nutrition Research Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill; UNC Charlotte; Obesity and Metabolism Research, Davis, CA, USDA-ARS; Instituto Nacional de Medicina Genómica; and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
This year’s all-inclusive registration fee covers the full short course, interactive sessions where attendees will learn how to analyze and interpret genetic data, hotel accommodations and all meals. The general per-person cost to attend is $850; postdoctoral fellows $600; graduate students $500. Registered Dietitians (RD) can earn up to 17.5 CPEU credits with this course. Because of the importance of training future scientists, the NRI offers fee scholarships to eligible graduate students and postdocs.
"Differences in our genetics, metabolism, microbiome, environmental exposures, and other individual characteristics make each of us unique in terms of our response to specific foods and nutrients,” says Stephen D. Hursting, PhD, MPH, director of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. “These individual differences, particularly the variations in the genetic code we inherited from our ancestors, influence our requirements for nutrients as well as the impact of our diet on risk of developing numerous diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and many cancers. This workshop informs scientists and health care professionals how to identify genetic variations and how to use this information to develop personalized nutritional strategies to help optimize health and prevent disease.”
This annual short course in Nutrigenetics, Nutrigenomics and Precision Nutrition is organized and produced by the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. We gratefully acknowledge financial support from the following: North Carolina Biotechnology Center; Standard Process; CRDF Global Fogarty International Center Cross Border Collaboration Award program (OISE-9531011); and National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R13DK129024).
For more information, visit uncnri.org/ngx
About the UNC Nutrition Research Institute
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute’s mission is to learn how nutrition affects individual health through our leadership in precision nutrition research, establishing how differences in our genes, gut bacteria, metabolism, and environment shape our individual disease risk. Every person is metabolically unique. The NRI is dedicated to finding out how these differences affect an individual’s health so that current one-size-fits-all dietary guidelines can be replaced with customized nutritional recommendations and actions to improve a person’s health and quality of life.
For more information on the Nutrition Research Institute, future courses or to schedule an interview, contact Suzanne Dane, Director of Institutional Advancement, UNC Nutrition Research Institute at 704-250-5008.
UNC Nutrition Research Institute
500 Laureate Way
Kannapolis, NC 28081
Phone: 704-250-5000
Fax: 704-250-5001
Web: www.uncnri.org
Suzanne Dane
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI), a unit of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is dedicated to answering questions of how genes and diet interact (the science fields of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics, “NGx”), and how we can use these answers to develop a precision nutrition approach that maximizes each individual’s health. NGx research spans scientific concepts ranging from cell biology to dietetics. The NRI created this annual workshop to aid in the translation of research results from laboratories to populations and to enable interdisciplinary communication by bringing together graduate students, health professionals. and nutrition scientists from academia and industry. This workshop marks the return to an in-person event after an online-only version was presented last year during the pandemic.
Lecture topics include introductions to genetics and nutritional epidemiology; applications of NGx to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive development; nutritional epigenetics; nutritional metabolomics and microbiome; and clinical research. “This workshop is an excellent platform for students, researchers and health professionals to get exposed to an evolving and interesting science,” says NRI principal investigator and workshop director Saroja Voruganti, PhD.
The keynote address by Robert A. Waterland, PhD, professor in the departments of Pediatrics and Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine, will be an opportunity for students and junior researchers to hear from a leading investigator in the field. Among the presenters are professors from the departments of Nutrition, Genetics, Epidemiology, Psychology and Neuroscience, School of Pharmacy, and the Nutrition Research Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill; UNC Charlotte; Obesity and Metabolism Research, Davis, CA, USDA-ARS; Instituto Nacional de Medicina Genómica; and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
This year’s all-inclusive registration fee covers the full short course, interactive sessions where attendees will learn how to analyze and interpret genetic data, hotel accommodations and all meals. The general per-person cost to attend is $850; postdoctoral fellows $600; graduate students $500. Registered Dietitians (RD) can earn up to 17.5 CPEU credits with this course. Because of the importance of training future scientists, the NRI offers fee scholarships to eligible graduate students and postdocs.
"Differences in our genetics, metabolism, microbiome, environmental exposures, and other individual characteristics make each of us unique in terms of our response to specific foods and nutrients,” says Stephen D. Hursting, PhD, MPH, director of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. “These individual differences, particularly the variations in the genetic code we inherited from our ancestors, influence our requirements for nutrients as well as the impact of our diet on risk of developing numerous diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and many cancers. This workshop informs scientists and health care professionals how to identify genetic variations and how to use this information to develop personalized nutritional strategies to help optimize health and prevent disease.”
This annual short course in Nutrigenetics, Nutrigenomics and Precision Nutrition is organized and produced by the UNC Nutrition Research Institute. We gratefully acknowledge financial support from the following: North Carolina Biotechnology Center; Standard Process; CRDF Global Fogarty International Center Cross Border Collaboration Award program (OISE-9531011); and National Institutes of Health/National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R13DK129024).
For more information, visit uncnri.org/ngx
About the UNC Nutrition Research Institute
The UNC Nutrition Research Institute’s mission is to learn how nutrition affects individual health through our leadership in precision nutrition research, establishing how differences in our genes, gut bacteria, metabolism, and environment shape our individual disease risk. Every person is metabolically unique. The NRI is dedicated to finding out how these differences affect an individual’s health so that current one-size-fits-all dietary guidelines can be replaced with customized nutritional recommendations and actions to improve a person’s health and quality of life.
For more information on the Nutrition Research Institute, future courses or to schedule an interview, contact Suzanne Dane, Director of Institutional Advancement, UNC Nutrition Research Institute at 704-250-5008.
UNC Nutrition Research Institute
500 Laureate Way
Kannapolis, NC 28081
Phone: 704-250-5000
Fax: 704-250-5001
Web: www.uncnri.org
Suzanne Dane
University of North Carolina
+1 704-250-5008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other