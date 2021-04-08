Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital at Allen University Receives Investment From Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Allen University Allen University leadership poses with Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Leadership (l-r) Dr. Jason Wages, Allen University - Institutional Ambassador, Dr. Ernest McNealey, Allen University President and CEO, Nick Wodogaza Palmetto Citizens Federal C

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union to donate $100,000 the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital at Allen University

• Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Welcome Center

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training

Columbia, SC | April 1, 2021 – Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union has awarded Allen University $100,000 to support the renovation of the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital Restoration Project.

“As a community-chartered credit union, Palmetto Citizens exists to provide more than just low-cost financial services. We also look beyond our walls to support many deserving organizations and social causes in our community, such as the Good-Samaritan Waverly Hospital Restoration Project,” said Nick Wodogaza, President & CEO of Palmetto Citizens. “We are excited to continue our support of Allen University and look forward to the completion of this project and witnessing the positive impact it will have on our community for many years to come.”

The investment into Allen University will assist in renovating the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. The $11 million renovation project will house The Boeing Institute on Civility, which will serve as a permanent memorial for the Emanuel Nine, the nine individuals who tragically lost their lives on June 17, 2015, when a gunman entered Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. It will also house the Levett School of Education, the Dickerson-Green Theological Seminary, the Waverly Wall Museum Portrait Display and the Dominion Energy Palmetto African American Hall of Fame.

The newly named Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Welcome Center will be the first stop for visitors as they enter the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital and will be a focal point of the facility upon its completion.

Allen University President, Dr. Ernest McNealey, has championed the University's aspiration to

demonstrate expansive service to the greater good. As such, all Palmetto Citizens staff members and officials will complete the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training program through the Boeing Institute on Civility at the Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital, at no charge, within the first three years of its being.

About Allen University

For more information about Allen University visit, www.allenuniversity.edu

Allen University is accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate and masters degrees. Contact the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Allen University.

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution offering a full range of services. They have been serving the financial needs of their member-owners since 1936. Operating from 14 locations and over 40 ATMs, their field of membership is open to residents and businesses within eight counties in central South Carolina. Currently, Palmetto Citizens assists over 100,000 members and joint owners and have over $1.2 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.palmettocitizens.org.



Contact:

Anika Thomas

Allen University, Director of Marketing and Communications

803-348-5217 | acobb@allenuniversity.edu

Contact:

Chris Terlinden

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union, Marketing Director

803-255-0198 | cterlinden@palmettocitizens.org