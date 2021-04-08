Biobased Diesel™ Print Magazine Debuts in May, Advertising Deadline April 16

Kotrba Logo

WARREN, MINNESOTA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first print issue of Biobased Diesel™, the only magazine dedicated in name and mission to serving the growing biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) markets, is debuting in early May.

Published by RonKo Media Productions LLC and spearheaded by Ron Kotrba, an award-winning writer and editor who has covered the sector for more than 16 years, the inaugural issue of Biobased Diesel™ features news, information and perspective tailored to the fast-growing development, production, distribution and use of these three prominent biobased diesel fuels: biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF.

Featuring content from a wide variety of experts in their respective fields, RonKo Media Productions has secured high-quality printing and graphic design services for its Biobased Diesel™ magazine.

“After more than 16 years in the biofuels magazine business and nearly 20 years as a journalist, always having written articles and edited magazines for others, I am excited to launch this new chapter in my career,” Kotrba said. “I have gotten tremendous support from many individuals and companies since I launched Biobased Diesel™ Daily last fall, and now I am grateful to see similar support for the print component of my Biobased Diesel™ suite of media products.”

The advertising commitment deadline for the Spring issue of Biobased Diesel™ is April 16, and ad artwork is due April 23. The purchase of a print advertisement in Biobased Diesel™ to promote your company’s equipment, goods or services costs only a small fraction of what competitors charge, and RonKo Media Productions guarantees to beat any other magazine’s advertising rates.

RonKo Media Productions would like to thank the companies and organizations that have committed to advertising in its inaugural issue so far, including:

• Advanced Fuel Solutions

• BDI-BioEnergy International

• Crown Iron Works

• Frazier, Barnes & Associates

• Illinois Soybean Association

• Inflectis Digital Marketing

• Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council/Biodiesel Coalition of Missouri

• National Biodiesel Board

• Springboard Biodiesel

• Teikoku USA Inc./Chempump

Subscriptions to Biobased Diesel™ are free of charge* and can be secured by filling out a short contact form in the website footer at biobased-diesel.com. Sign up by the end of April 2021 to receive the inaugural issue. In addition, those who subscribe will also receive a free weekly e-newsletter, Biobased Diesel™ Weekly, sent through email every Tuesday morning.

To advertise in the Spring 2021 print issue of Biobased Diesel™, contact editor and publisher Ron Kotrba on or before April 16.

*Print issues are mailed free of charge to subscribers in the U.S. only. Subscribers outside the U.S. will be emailed a digital version of the magazine, or they can contact Ron Kotrba to receive copies of the print issue for a nominal postage fee.