Jonathan Yabut Joins Telavi Cloud Bandwagon
PHILIPPINES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business landscape has been evolving rapidly, driven by the worldwide pandemic. These precarious times call for increased flexibility, mobility, with the goal of growing productivity. Enterprises must encourage their workforce to adapt quickly or be left behind. One of these innovative business shifts is the remote work setup.
The remote work model or the adoption of a mobile workforce has been steadily increasing over the years. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, this remote work arrangement has gained even more popularity among enterprises wanting to thrive in these uncertain times while keeping their people safe. Upwork’s 2020 Future Workforce Report reveals that remote workers in the next five years is expected to be nearly double what it was before Covid-19.
A unique set of communication challenges has risen when the workforce was compelled to scatter and exchange their office desks for home offices. This issue is also shared by businesses with satellite or multiple office locations.
The time is ripe for businesses to elevate their business communication, address the changing needs of the workforce, and future-proof the organization.
CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS
The most viable solution is cloud communications. This provides your staff with an arsenal of vital applications and tools conveniently found on the same platform, wherever their location may be or whatever device they use.
TELAVI CLOUD
One of the fastest-growing players in the field is Telavi Cloud, a unified communications and call center solutions offering innovative and relevant products and services. They enable users to increase productivity wherever they are, be it work from home or work anywhere. The product aims to help organizations reduce costs with their affordable subscirption packages designed for Mirco, SMB and Enterprise segments.
Jonathan Yabut, winner of the hit Asian reality TV show, The Apprentice Asia, a best-selling author, and motivational speaker, has seen the benefits, and shares, “Telavi Cloud is an all-in-one technology suite that takes away the dilemma of organizations having to choose between security and safety. Because it is in the cloud, all of the information, the database, and the platforms of your company can be accessed in the comfort and the safety of your employees’ homes.” Jonathan also appreciates how flexible Telavi Cloud is. “Whether you are an enterprise composed of thousands of employees, or an SME with only 20 or 30 employees, Telavi Cloud allows itself to be flexible in customizing according to the needs of your people,” expounds Jonathan.
Jonathan lauds Telavi Cloud’s accessibility when it comes to costs. “You don’t need to buy infrastructure, you don’t need to buy hardware, you can even use it on a pay-per-use basis depending on the capabilities and the budget of your organization.”
For more information or if you want to subscribe to Telavi Cloud services, visit www.telavi.com.ph or call GLC Office at +632-8967-0580.
Angela Gutierrez
