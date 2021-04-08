Ambassador of Grenada presents copies of letters of credence to Kazakhstan

Presentation of copies of letter of credence (L) H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador of Grenada (R) H.E. Marat Syzdykov, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kazakh Foreign Minister holds meetings with diplomatic corps in Moscow

H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador of Grenada becomes the first Ambassador of Grenada to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada presents copies of letters of credence to Kazakhstan and becomes the first Ambassador of Grenada to Kazakhstan.

On April 1, Ambassador Firer participated in the ceremony of presenting copies of letters of credence to the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony His Excellency Oleg Firer, Grenada’s newly appointed non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, presented a copy of his letter of credence to H.E. Marat Syzdykov, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After the ceremony, H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador of Grenada met with H.E. Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The conversation focused on the development of cultural, economic and trade relations between Kazakhstan and Grenada, including strengthening capacity in the areas of climate change and sustainable development.

The parties acknowledged that Grenada is the only fully accredited CARICOM country to the Republic of Kazakhstan, whereby Kazakhstan is the only representative country from the Eurasian region to the CARICOM organisation.

Parties agreed to identify opportunities of cooperation in the effort to deepen relations between the countries.

In conclusion, Minister Tleuberdi and Ambassador Firer agreed to finalize mutual visa-waver agreement as the immediate next step to maintaining a mutually beneficial relation between the two countries.

The Republic of Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country that shares borders with Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.