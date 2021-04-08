Jeff Bezos comes out in assist of elevated company taxes

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement Tuesday that the company is “supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate.”

“We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said. “Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for.”

In 2019, the then-former Vice President Joe Biden called out Amazon for its history of using tax credits and deductions to reduce its corporate income tax bill. The company fired back, saying, “we pay every penny we owe,” and that it had paid $2.6 billion in corporate taxes since 2016. And again last year, then-Presidential candidate Biden said Amazon should “start paying their taxes,” as part of a broader critique of large, successful businesses. Amazon has…

