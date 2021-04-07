April 7, 2021, 20:30

The new gas pipeline will improve the reliability of power supplies in the Chechen Republic.

The regional Program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion is run on schedule.

An opening ceremony for the Mozdok – Grozny gas trunkline took place today in Grozny.

Taking part in the event were Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, heads of relevant subdivisions and subsidiaries of the Company, and representatives of the regional authorities.

The Mozdok – Grozny gas pipeline runs in the same corridor as the Stavropol – Grozny gas pipeline. The new gas pipeline with a 720-millimeter diameter is 101.7 kilometers long. Only pipes of Russian make were used in the course of construction, and crossings were set up on 13 motor roads and six bodies of water, including the Terek River. A state-of-the-art gas distribution station named Grozny with an hourly capacity of 247,000 cubic meters was created as part of the project.

The new high-efficiency facilities of Gazprom’s gas transmission system will further strengthen the reliability of the Chechen Republic’s energy system, including the Grozny TPP, one of its key components. The facilities will also make it possible to bring gas to more consumers.

Vitaly Markelov and Muslim Khuchiev, Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic, held a joint meeting on cooperation between Gazprom and the Government of the Chechen Republic.

It was noted that Gazprom has been making large-scale efforts for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the region since 2008. By the start of this year, the Company built over 743 kilometers of gas pipelines in the Chechen Republic and created the conditions for connecting 11,800 households to gas.

Currently, the Company and the region are cooperating under a new five-year program for 2021–2025. A synchronization plan for gas infrastructure expansion in 2021 is in effect.

The program is run strictly on schedule. Gazprom has completed the construction of four inter-settlement gas pipelines in the Groznensky District and three in the Shalinsky District. These facilities are now undergoing start-up and commissioning. The Company continues building 13 gas pipelines in the Groznensky, Gudermessky and Shalinsky Districts. Before the end of the year, Gazprom plans to start laying another three gas pipelines in the city of Grozny and in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky and Urus-Martanovsky Districts.

On top of that, the Company is designing five gas pipelines to expand the gas infrastructure for consumers in the Groznensky and Kurchaloyevsky Districts, as well as to bring pipeline gas to seven localities in the Galanchozhsky District – a highland area and the only district in the Chechen Republic that is not yet covered by the gas grid.

The parties also discussed issues related to settling the outstanding consumer debt in the Chechen Republic and measures that are being taken by the regional Government to improve the payment discipline. In addition, attention was paid to safe operation of gas equipment in households and apartments.

Vitaly Markelov and Muslim Khuchiev made a visit to the new office of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Grozny and met with the company’s staff. The office building, the construction of which was finished in October 2020, is perfectly equipped to provide excellent customer service.

Background Gazprom and the Chechen Republic are bound by the agreement of cooperation, the agreement on the wider use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel, and the Contract on gas infrastructure expansion. The Grozny TPP has an aggregate installed power capacity of approximately 360 MW. The first power unit of the TPP was brought into operation in December 2018, followed by the second power unit in June 2019. In addition to improving the stability of southern Russia’s energy system, the TPP satisfies the electricity needs of the Chechen Republic to a considerable extent.