MagicWall - The latest AR experiential teaching tool set to transform early education in India
Magic Wall, a simple, yet highly effective, AR-enabled product has been launched by HappyMongo, a Bangalore based edutech firm.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagicWall, a simple, yet highly effective, AR-enabled product has been launched by HappyMongo, a Bangalore based edutech firm. Magic Wall combines technology and creativity to impart academic knowledge in an immersive manner to students from UKG till Grade 8. This concept, created and developed by HappyMongo involves colouring sheets which students fill in and a projection mechanism that casts the coloured in images on a wall, within an animated simulation.
Sivakarthikeyan, Founder & CEO of HappyMongo explains “MagicWall is a fascinating education tool that sparks students’ creativity and engages their interest in learning. Here’s an example: after students colour in images of vibrant marine life such as fish and coral, these images can be combined in a digital image and projected onto a wall or viewed on a device screen. We place a background simulation of scene depicting under the sea. Students are delighted to witness their drawings in an animated form against this environment!”
He/she adds, “Magic Wall is ideal in teaching students alphabets, numbers, names of animals, birds, planets, human organs and more. Students are able to grasp and retain information much better”.
The idea of introducing Augmented or Virtual Reality into classrooms is fast developing. Technology tools such as Magic Wall are offering an extra dimension to classroom teaching. AR is a definite differentiator that is helping schools get ahead of competitors. At the same time, the children are gaining knowledge in an fun and interactive manner.
About HappyMongo Online Solutions Pvt Ltd
HappyMongo, as an educational technology company, recognizes that each individual is different; we consciously design products at various levels to personalize the learning programs. Our unique combination of interactive digital workbooks, web apps, and mobile apps encourages children as young as five years to appreciate and embrace technology. Likewise, our remote classroom solution empowers educators by eliminating the need to organize a class and focus on only helping children achieve overall development in communication, aptitude, life-skills and personality.
