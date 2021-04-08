Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry Trends Include Use Of Biosensors & Nano Biosensors For Rapid Detection

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Biosensors and nano biosensors for rapid detection is a novel tool for the detection of antibodies in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. They are highly preferred because of low cost, high sensitivity, simple to use, multiplexing abilities and rapid diagnosis. Besides measuring the quantity of antibodies in human blood serum with extremely high sensitivity, it also quantifies the activity of antibodies as the assay employs portable optical label-free biosensors based on the spectral correlation interferometry. This point of care technology gives a more integrated, informative, timely and precise diagnosis of autoimmune diseases when compared to the conventional ones.

The autoimmune disease diagnosis market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables & assay kits, instruments. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is also segmented by test type into routine laboratory tests, autoantibodies tests, immunologic tests, other tests and by end-user into clinical laboratories, hospitals, other end-users.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to grow from $3.38 billion in 2020 to $4.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The autoimmune disease market size is expected to reach $5.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the autoimmune disease therapeutics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Trinity Biotech, Hycor Biomedical, Euroimmun AG, and Aesku Group GMBH & CO. KG.

