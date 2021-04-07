DOT NEWS RELEASE: 2021 PACIFIC SUMMER TRANSPORTATION EDUCATION PROGRAM (PAC-STEP) APPLICATIONS DUE APRIL 15

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is encouraging high school students, between grades 9 and 12, to apply for the 2021 Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program (PAC-STEP). PAC-STEP gives students an opportunity to explore the various modes of transportation (land, sea, air, and transit) through a virtual learning environment. Classes will be held via Zoom Meeting software with additional in-person lectures by local professionals in the transportation field, and the program will include field trips to transportation sites in Honolulu.

PAC-STEP is organized by the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Engineering through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) National Summer Transportation Institute Grant Initiative. Program cost for selected participants is covered by the FHWA grant.

The 2021 PAC-STEP is scheduled over a four-week period, four-days per week (Monday-Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), beginning on June 7, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2021.

Students who are interested should submit their application online by Thursday, April 15, 2021, at https://forms.gle/RFEQQYcNt7GD2qjy7. Women, disadvantaged, and/or students of color interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields are highly encouraged to apply.

Further questions on PAC-STEP may be sent to the PAC-STEP program director, Dr. Roger Chen at [email protected] or call (808) 956-5060.

