HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 7, 2021

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

76 New COVID-19 Cases Reported.

DOH reports 76 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 5, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 51 23,468 Hawai‘i 5 2,546 Maui 15 3,027 Kaua‘i 2 198 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 979 Total Cases 76 30,363 Deaths 0 467

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Women’s Community Correctional Center reports 200 negative inmate test results. The Halawa Correctional Facility reports six (6) negative inmate results, and the Waiawa Correctional Facility reports one (1) negative inmate test result. Maui Community Correctional Center’s total active inmate cases remains unchanged at two (2). All facilities are clear of active positive employee cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

19,277 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 19,277 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,913 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,882 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai'i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners.

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai'i and FAQs:

