DLNR NEWS RELEASE: SAND ISLAND STATE RECREATION AREA IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

HONOLULU – A seven-month-long sewer improvement project begins next Monday at the Sand Island State Recreation Area (SRA). Phase two of this project includes a new pump station, comfort station sewer lines, force main to the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant (SIWWTP) and connecting sewer lines.

The recreation area will not be closed, however, the ewa section of the park will be impacted with construction activities with improvements to the softball field complex, parking area, and comfort station.

The second phase of sewer improvements is targeted at deteriorating infrastructure. The Department of Health (DOH) has issued several sewer spill violations over the last three (3) years. Due to the DOH violations, all comfort stations were closed because of the violations and will reopen when the sewer improvements are finished. This project is requiring coordination with the City and County of Honolulu as it is currently making improvements as the wastewater treatment plant.

The contractor for this project is Peterson Bros., Inc. and the overall cost is $1,515, 616 with a completion expected in November, subject to weather or other conditions.

Park users are strongly advised to pay close attention to any closures for their own safety. There will be active construction with vehicle and equipment movement. The DLNR Division of State Parks currently reports some park visitors have not been heeding construction warnings and closure notices.

