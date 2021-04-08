New Book Explores Fundamental Changes Blockchain Technology Will Bring
“New Strategies in Blockchain” Has Interactive Elements Allowing Readers to Comment on Book’s SectionsNEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently published book, “New Strategies in Blockchain” written by Roberto Capodieci and Barton Johnston, experts who themselves have built a new blockchain platform through the Blockchain Zoo, explains the technology that makes cryptocurrencies possible and explores the non-financial uses for blockchain. The two-part innovative volume also invites readers to contribute to the book with comments that will shape the future of information technology. The book’s timing is auspicious, as crypto currencies are gaining traction and credibility throughout the financial world at this time.
Capodieci is the CEO of Blockchain Zoo, a global association of blockchain experts and technology professionals. Blockchain Zoo supports blockchain projects from ideation to implementation through a bias-free technological approach. Blockchain Zoo’s consultants and associates strive to deliver actionable insights and measurable added value based on the technology that suits you the best.
According to authors Capodieci and Johnston, the new book is about a technology breakthrough that has the potential to fundamentally change internet use, privacy controls and to create new business and banking solutions.
The first of the book’s two parts is an easy-to-understand explanation about how blockchain works. “New Strategies in Blockchain” presents views of various consensus protocols, reasons for their pros and cons, and explains the how and why of each part of a blockchain system. It also gives a narrative look into Capodieci and Johnston’s journey in building a novel blockchain protocol decoupled from cryptocurrencies.
“Whether you are only interested in this new technology or are already an expert in it, you will find engaging contents that will make you say ‘ah, now I get it,’” Capodieci said.
The second section of “New Strategies in Blockchain” gives readers the opportunity to interact with the authors and other readers by discussing the concepts presented in the book online. Readers can also watch videos on the topic in each chapter and listen to audio commentaries by the authors. This is accomplished by each section of the book having a QR Code that brings readers to the accompanying page of a companion website with space for comments, videos, and audio material that complements the content of the book.
The first 500 hardcover copies of the book come with a USB cable that allows readers to view a screen with interactive information about blockchain. “New Strategies in Blockchain” is also available in softcover and as a download.
“This is a book about how the technology of cryptocurrency can make all things possible,” Capodieci said. “With the contributions of our readers, we will shape the perfect future of information technology in a decentralized world.”
To learn more about Blockchain Zoo, visit www.blockchainzoo.com.
To view New Strategies in Blockchain on Amazon, click this link: www.amazon.com/dp/1734917903.
To learn more about New Strategies in Blockchain through a YouTube video, click on this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5O93cCXF8U.
The book’s authors can be reached on Blockchain Zoo’s contact page at www.blockchainzoo.com/contact-us.
