Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Australian Director' for CHANGE THE WORLD at the Best Director Awards in London, U.K.
Documentary filmmaker and singer-songwriter, Angelena Bonet, wins the 'Best Australian Director' award at the Best Director Awards for her biopic short film.
Producing my film in its entirety has been an organic process, cathartic and a labour of love. To win the 'Best Australian Director' award at the Best Director Awards in London is an absolute honour!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, of Crystal Heart Productions, has won the prestigious 'Best Australian Director' award at The Best Director Awards in London. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring autobiographical documentary short film, "Change The World". Her film features exceptional visuals and a powerful message for the world conveyed through her film and soundtrack. Bonet’s documentary film, which she produced in its entirety, has won 150 film festival awards worldwide. The short film recently screened in Tokyo, Seoul, New York, Munich and Rome. She has been the recipient of many awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the 'Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders Film Festival in The Bahamas.
Bonet has also produced a biopic documentary trilogy feature film series consisting of "Angelena: Change The World", "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" and "Angelena: Light At The End Of The Tunnel" which are available to rent or buy on Vimeo. A former Australian supermodel and actress, she experienced two life changing tragedies, which she has chronicled in her documentaries. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' and 'Best Film Score' awards. She promised him whilst in a coma that she would finish their special project and thirteen years later she has received accolades from every corner of the globe.
Now ready to share her story, Angelena, recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realised that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them. Domestic violence has been hidden for millennia and has risen exponentially since Covid-19 began and many victims are in lockdown with their perpetrators. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone. No longer can this sickness within our society be hidden and ignored. It’s a time of reckoning and humanity has the opportunity to heal and find a more harmonious way of being. She is honored to be instrumental in creating public awareness by being transparent with her own experiences and thus encouraging other women to stand up and speak out also. She is an example that one can not only survive, but thrive. As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women.
Best Film Awards is an organization that brings IMDb Monthly Qualifing Film Festival with live screening once a month and an annual film for filmmakers around the world, based in one of the most beautiful cities in the world in London, 29th December 2021. Every month they organize live screenings of the best films from all festivals. Every month they produce a small brochure which contains specific monthly screened films. Each festival has its own monthly screening which can be found on their website in the BEST FILM AWARDS section in the Monthly Screenings section. They welcome filmmakers to a beautiful London cinema called Genesis Cinema which was ranked among the 25 best cinemas in London in 2019. Last year, they awarded films and screenplays in the Best Director Award and Best Script Award. They honored the directors who were shortlisted for Oscar and BAFTA nominations.
The festival is based on a professional approach. In the evaluation, they focus on the technical design of the film, the idea of the film, dramatic gradation, the tone of the film, the script, the conflict, the reality of the action, the acting performances and the attention to the details on which a film is composed. They themselves are filmmakers, producers and entrepreneurs. They know how difficult it is to show the world that someone appreciates your work. That's why they came up with a unique project in which includes several jurors from around the world and creates a new opportunity to show independent films to the world. Their mission is to recognize talent and passion and to award the best film project. The best project in 2021 will also receive a financial reward of $5,000.
