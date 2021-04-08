Increased Use Of Disposable Medical Products Due To COVID-19 Leads To Demand In The Medical Waste Management Industry

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market. In a healthcare setting, most of the products used are meant for single-use to limit cross-contamination among patients and decrease hospital-acquired infection. The use of single-use or disposal products surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The widely used disposables like surgical gloves, disposable bed sheets, masks, surgical gowns, syringes, intravenous saline bags, and others account for most of the hospital waste. Therefore, the rise in the use of disposable medical products is expected to drive the managing medical waste plant market.

Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities. The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of such waste.

The medical waste management market covered in this report is segmented by type into bio-hazardous/infectious waste, non-hazardous waste, sharps, pharmaceutical, radioactive, others. The medical waste management market is also segmented by treatment into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, others, by services into onsite services, offsite services, and by waste generator into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, others.

The global medical waste management market size is expected to grow from $14.17 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medical waste management market is expected to reach $18.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players in the medical waste industry are Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA, BioMedical Waste Solutions, PureWay Total Compliance, Medasend, and Veolia Environnement.

