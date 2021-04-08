The Rising Incidence Of Autoimmune Diseases Drives The Biosimilar Interleukins Market

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefits in regulating the cells and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells. According to the British Society for Immunology report 2018, many autoimmune disorders showed a year-on-year increase in incidence at rates between 3% and 9%. In the US, there were 7.4 million people affected with psoriasis in 2017 and this number is ever increasing. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The biosimilar interleukins market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, others. It is also segmented by application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, research institutes.

The global biosimilar interleukins market is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar interleukin market size is expected to reach $4.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%. The countries with biosimilar interleukin market shares covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the biosimilar interleukins market are MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech, and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biosimilar interleukins market overview, forecast biosimilar interleukins market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilar interleukins market segments, and geographies, biosimilar interleukins market trends, biosimilar interleukins market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

