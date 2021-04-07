HAPPY 406 DAY TO THE LAST BEST PLACE: MONTANA

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think we really need a special day to celebrate the fact that we live in Montana. Especially considering the riots, the lockdowns, and the other nonsense happening in other parts of the country- every day feels like 406 Day. We are all pretty thankful to live in Montana. But if a bunch of folks found an excuse to celebrate Montana with “406 Day”- why not jump in?

I first spotted Sam Rubino’s #406 Day Tweet and photos above. He added:

Happy #406Day America! From skiing down the mountains to Fly fishing the rivers. It truly is The Last Best Place:

Check out the links with the quotes below for more of the great “406 Day” photos.

Montana’s State Auditor Troy Downing:

Happy 406 Day! We are blessed to live in the Last Best Place.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen:

What a beautiful state we are blessed to call home!

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

Happy #406Day! It’s an absolute honor to represent Montana—the greatest state in the greatest country in the world. There’s nothing like the views in Big Sky Country and every day I feel lucky to call it home.

Evelyn Schultz, a former TV reporter in Montana, even weighed in from Kentucky :

Will always find an excuse to celebrate Montana, the most beautiful place I’ve ever lived. #406Day

Jed Christoph with NBC Montana:

Happy #406Day! Truly blessed to live here & call this place home. Day or night, it’s hard to beat the scenery across western Montana. #MTwx #Montana #406Day2021

Alex Eschelman with ABC Fox Montana:

Happy #406Day to the last best place lucky to call it a home

AshLee Strong, GOP strategist and former Press Secretary to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI):