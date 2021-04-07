Now Hiring! TBI Seeking Candidates for Positions in Nashville, Jackson, Chattanooga Offices

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3

Tennessee Instant Check System

2 Vacancies

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will process Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) appeals by receiving a purchaser’s appeal, CHE3 shall proceed with efforts to obtain the final disposition(s), or the missing information needed for a final determination of the transaction. For all denied appeals, make accurate entries on each transaction. Review court and arrest documentation information daily. Ensure all subjects who are not prohibited from purchasing firearms can and the subjects that are unqualified from purchasing firearms are notified in writing within 24 hours. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly salary: $2,513 – $4018

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 16638. This position will be posted on April 7, 2021 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

**********************

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Criminal Investigation Division

Chattanooga Field Office (Hamilton County)

Job Duties:

This is an entry-level position responsible for learning to provide analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the six designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Learns to assist in the collection of data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position serves as the Chattanooga evidence custodian, completes Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) reporting for the East Criminal Investigation Division, and is responsible for printing and filing Chattanooga Office hard copy case files. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 16661. This position will be posted on April 7, 2021 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

***************************

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 2

FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry and two years of full-time professional forensic science work. Additional graduate coursework in a natural or physical science or other forensic related area may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of one year.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly salary: $4,125 – $6,399

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 16563. This position will be posted on April 7, 2021 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

*********************

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

1 Vacancy

Jackson Crime Laboratory (Madison County)

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 16565. This position will be posted on April 7, 2021 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

*********************

INTERIM – HR Analyst 1

Human Resources Unit

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

This interim appointment will include a 3-phase project over a 12-week period. This includes the assessment of competencies assigned to TBI front line supervision classifications, middle management classifications, and executive management classifications and in-depth research to identify leadership competencies that may need to be included. This project will require research on valid instruments to assess necessary competencies for all levels of management to make recommendations on the best instruments for adoption to TBI’s succession planning and employee development processes. Additionally, this project will require recommendations on the development of training for supervisors and managers to utilize any recommended testing instruments for succession planning and development purposes.

This vacancy is for a 3-month interim appointment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work. Qualifying full-time professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year. OR One year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

Preferred Qualifications:

Completion of one year of coursework from an Industrial/Organizational Psychology graduate program or equivalent is preferred.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $3,033

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 16155. This position will be posted on April 7 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

***************

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3

Criminal Records Unit

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for the examination of dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders to verify and update criminal history information. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning complex criminal history information. Determines the appropriate dissemination of National Crime Information Center and/or Computerized Criminal History information. Provides on-the-job training to Criminal History Examiner levels 1 and 2 to improve skills.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $2,513 – $4,018

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 16651. This position will be posted on April 7, 2021 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

