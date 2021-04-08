5 axis cnc machining custom impeller & turbo
Tik precision maintains a leading position in the 5 axis machining industry by offering High precision and versatility. As a result, we can tackle the most unique and complex applications and projects. Furthermore, our innovative approach to CNC machining yields effective solutions for any manufacturing project. We excel at precision plastic and metal CNC machining and design, so you can depend on Tik precision for all your CNC part needs. custom impeller & turbo.
●Use the latest CNC technology to manufacture high-precision machined metal and plastic parts.
●Tik precision have a well-equipped modern workshop complete with a large selection of 3/4/5 axis CNC and machinery
● Equipped with a processing center that automatically handles small batches and large batches;
● The standard tolerance of components is +/- 0.005 inches, and tighter tolerances can be specified, but pricing and delivery may be affected;
● With the help of in-house precise measuring and testing equipment, we can check all incoming materials and parts to meet your specifications.
● Strictly implement ISO quality standards, and have obtained ISO9001:2015 certification.
●Provide the highest degree of precision possible for efficient precision machining, we support metal machining services for a variety of materials, including aluminum, magnesium, titanium, zinc, steel, and stainless steel
Varieties of machining and surface finishing techniques, satisfying different projects of auto parts manufacturing. CNC machining, rapid injection molding, sheet metal stamping, as well as painting, anodizing, powdering, electroplating.
●We support 1-1000pcs small batch production with competitive price
●Flexible and efficient production management. To achieve high efficiency and high quality from product design to production process improvement for each project, Tik precision continuously improve customer satisfaction.
One-stop post-processing service
We not only provide a complete post-treatment procedure internally, including grinding, polishing, sandblasting, painting, printing, etc., but also combining external resources to provide various special surface area treatment options such as oxidation, powder spraying, and electroplating.
ISO9001 certified factory
We are committed to continuous improvement and optimization of the quality control process. A professionally trained quality inspection team with advanced testing instruments such as for example three-coordinate measuring instruments and 3D scanners can ensure that your project meets strict quality specifications.
Five axis CNC machining center is used for machining complex surface 5-axis machined part
One of our main core competencies here at Tik precision is 5 Axis CNC Machining of automotive metal and plastic materials. 5 Axis Machining is much more suitable for tight-tolerance CNC parts with complex geometries and multi-sided features. While 5 Axis Machining centers still move along the traditional X, Y, and Z linear axes, they also rotate around 2 additional axes so the cutting tool can approach the work piece from any direction. This allows for 5-sided machining in only one setup. There are numerous benefits to 5 Axis CNC Machining such as reduced fixture setup and preparation, better part accuracy, and better surface finish among others.
1.CNC metal parts machining
To provide the highest degree of precision possible for efficient precision machining, we support metal machining services for a variety of materials, including aluminum, magnesium, titanium, zinc, steel, and stainless steel.
2. CNC plastic parts machining
More than 30 plastics material, from design models to functional plastic prototypes, we specialized in complex surface CNC plastic milling and fast turnaround to deliver your plastic parts and prototypes. Such as optical product (automotive lens and bezel).
3.Tik precision is dedicated to maximize the profit for all our customers
The company will be dedicated to the general customer service, to save operating costs for users is our goal, customer satisfaction is our purpose
4. Competitive price and faster delivery.
Tik precision has efficient and flexible order processing system, Ensure efficient operation from inquiry to shipment
5. Excellent and experienced team and innovative service
We have more than 10 years’ work experience for the CNC machining. We focus on the Quality control, new technology and new processing technic.
Professional Aluminum Machining & Experiences Team
5 axis machining is unique in its ability to effectively process part sizes and shapes with essentially infinite possibilities. An experienced machinist can achieve complicated geometries with high precision when using all 5 axes in conjunction. The skilled and highly experienced CNC machinists and programmers at Tik precision are capable of machining complex shapes, undercuts, and complicated angles with different material – all in one setup to boot.
●CNC manufacturing team of professional engineers and machinists, optimized NC programming and efficient toolpaths.
●5-axis continuous CNC machining for greater machining accuracy and flexibility.
●We pay attention to every design detail, optical pattern details are machined to a minimum radius of R0.10mm.
●Excellent surface quality with a finished surface finish of Ra (μm) 0.2 and surface tolerance of ±0.025mm.
●Auxiliary EDM machining is necessary to meet the overall machining requirements of the CNC part.
●With highly professional post-processing hand polishing, the final reflector sample surface will have an optical mirror effect.
Low-volume Machining for Custom metal and plastic Parts
CNC precision machining plastic parts
We utilize 5-Axis CNC machining methods at our advanced plastic manufacturing center, so we can create precision prototypes and components with ease. We also offer these services at competitive pricing regardless of volume. Furthermore, our knowledge surrounding thermoplastic and thermoset materials allows us to customize your plastic components to your application’s requirements.
CNC precision machining metal parts
To produce your metal parts, we have 3-axis and indexed 5-axis CNC machining centers (machining by digital control) as well as a fleet of machines and high-performance tools. From a block of metal material, we produce your parts as quickly as possible using the most appropriate technique (CNC turning, CNC milling, drilling, boring, etc.). This is known as a “subtractive” production method because there is a removal of material. We recommend CNC metal machining for functional, mechanical, thermal or aesthetic validations
