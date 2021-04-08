New opinion: April 7

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
Interest of S.R. 2021 ND 64 Docket No.: 20200214 Filing Date: 4/7/2021 Case Type: JUVENILE LAW Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A juvenile court’s findings of continued deprivation and orders keeping two children in the custody of Three Rivers Human Service Zone are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).