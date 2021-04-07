Tips for Turkey Hunters on Building Good Landowner Relations

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 April 7, 2021

Concord, NH – Spring turkey season (May 1–31) is only three weeks away, and hunters on a quest for gobblers can do a lot to help promote positive landowner relations, according to Mark Beauchesne, Landowner Relations Coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

“Remember that access to private land is a privilege provided through the generosity of the landowner,” said Beauchesne. “With more than 70% of New Hampshire’s land in private ownership, practicing good landowner relations is key to maintaining access to private property for future generations.”

Here are some tips:

Even if you had landowner permission to hunt during the fall, check back in with property owners to discuss the spring hunting season dates and to make sure nothing has changed over the winter.

Demonstrate good landowner relations in front of youth before, during, and after youth turkey-hunting weekend, April 24 and 25. Ask permission and follow landowner requests.

Remember that you are the guest of the landowner. Treat their property with the same care and respect that you would if it were your own.

Never park on lawns, or block roadways, trails, crossings, or gates. Leave all gates and barriers as you found them.

Written landowner permission is needed to drive an OHRV on private property. If you are granted permission, understand clearly where you are permitted to drive and carry that permission on your person.

Become familiar with boundaries of the land you have permission to hunt, surrounding properties, and adjacent recreation areas, farms, and active logging operations.

Do not hunt near buildings, livestock, active logging operations, or hiking trails.

Always ask landowner permission if you plan to construct a ground blind. Written permission is required if your blind will damage a tree or result in cutting of tree branches.

Make an effort to express your appreciation to the landowner. Follow up with a note of thanks, a small token of appreciation, or offer up assistance with a task or chore. Your ongoing communication with landowners makes a world of difference.

The Turkey Hunter Landowner Relations Project was developed as a partnership between the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Landowner Relations Program and the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The focus of the project is to maintain and increase turkey hunter access on private lands. Working in partnership with the Landowner Relations Program, turkey hunters collaborate with landowners to proactively address any issues and concerns that are related to turkey hunting.

For more information about spring turkey hunting, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/turkey.html.

For more information about NHFG’s Landowner Relations Program, visit www.wildnh.com/landshare.