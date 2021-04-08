Cylera Joins CyberPeace Institute to Extend Healthcare IoT Security Platform to Developing Countries
Cyber 4 Health Initiative Matches Regional Healthcare Requests to Providers
We welcome Cylera to this innovative cybersecurity initiative with the goal to protect healthcare organizations. Securing healthcare IoT devices is crucial for care continuity during this pandemic.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, the leading healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, and The CyberPeace Institute announced today a partnership for the Cyber 4 Healthcare initiative, which will focus on providing Cylera’s MedCommand Healthcare IoT Platform to smaller, disadvantaged hospitals.
The Cyber 4 Healthcare initiative was launched in June 2020 to help healthcare professionals find timely, trusted and free cybersecurity help. As part of The CyberPeace Institute, Cylera is joining an esteemed group of cybersecurity organizations, including Bi.Zone, Cybexer Technologies, CybeReady, the Global Cyber Alliance, Microsoft, Rapid 7, Unisys and US Medical IT.
Cyber 4 Healthcare was the first concrete answer to the call to Governments for immediate and decisive action signed by more than 40 international leaders, promoted and supported by the CyberPeace Institute, to work together to prevent and stop cyberattacks that target healthcare organizations fighting COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has proven the importance of taking a global approach to securing healthcare infrastructure, as hospitals around the world are not only grappling with patient care, but how to prevent ransomware and other attacks that can impair hospitals for days or weeks,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-founder & CEO of Cylera. “With a clear view of international cybersecurity resource disparities at play, Cylera is stepping up to the global stage through this partnership to offer healthcare IoT asset management, risk analysis and threat detection.”
Cylera safeguards what matters most, with patented, breakthrough innovation that can secure connected medical devices and extend to protect the entire IoT environment. The Cylera platform is agentless, AI-driven, and creates zero disruption to the devices while reducing cyber risk and potential impact on patient care. Cylera aims to Manage, Secure and Optimize all healthcare and IoT devices on the network.
“We welcome Cylera to this innovative cybersecurity initiative with the goal to protect healthcare organizations and hospitals around the world. Healthcare IoT devices are truly driving patient care through this pandemic and securing those devices is crucial for care continuity,” said Stéphane Duguin, Chief Executive Officer of the CyberPeace Institute.
To learn more about Cyber 4 Healthcare, please visit: https://cyberpeaceinstitute.org/cyber4healthcare or contact: assistance@cyberpeaceinstitute.org
ABOUT CYLERA
Founded in late 2017, and headquartered in New York, Cylera is the only centralized cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected IoT environment. Cylera’s patented platform is contextually-aware for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection to deliver the strongest, most advanced healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry. For more information go to www.cylera.com.
ABOUT THE CYBERPEACE INSTITUTE
The CyberPeace Institute is a non-profit, international organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It strives to protect vulnerable populations from the harms of cyberattacks and cyberconflict, to bring information and data about methods into the public realm, with the aim of ensuring responsible behavior and the advancement of international law at corporate and state level. Through field analysis and global campaigning, the institute aims to protect the most vulnerable and to achieve peace and justice in cyberspace.
